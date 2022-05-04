JEFFERSON CITY — The backer of a plan to fully legalize marijuana in Missouri said “I’m pretty sure the bill is dead” on Wednesday as the legislative session moved closer to its final week.
Rep. Ron Hicks, R-Defiance, said GOP leadership gauged caucus support, which “came back, light, so I’m being told.”
“We’re running out of time as it is,” Hicks said. “I needed that thing done today really, to tell you the truth. Otherwise I was out of time.”
With Hicks doubting his bill’s prospects, and as the chamber refocuses on congressional redistricting, the campaign to fully legalize marijuana through an initiative petition expressed growing confidence Wednesday that its effort would make the November ballot.
Legal Missouri said it had collected more than 325,000 signatures — nearly twice as many as will be necessary to make the ballot, if all are deemed valid. The campaign must also turn in signatures from six of eight congressional districts, further complicating the task.
“We’re confident that our historic signature count provides the necessary cushion to qualify for the ballot,” said John Payne, campaign manager for Legal Missouri.
“But we’re not taking any chances and will continue to pound the pavement these next several days to ensure our proposal exceeds the required threshold,” he said.
Hicks’ bill has drawn support from cannabis legalization activists opposed to the current medical marijuana program and Legal Missouri, which builds on it.
State officials initially limited licenses to the minimum required under the 2018 constitutional amendment authorizing the program — and hundreds of lawsuits from rejected applicants followed.
At the same time, many in the established medical marijuana industry — recipients of the limited number of licenses — have differed with Hicks on license limits; his bill initially contained no limits.
Hicks expected his bill to be debated Monday, but said then he was told more discussion was necessary.
His legislation didn’t initially include license caps. An amendment in a House committee would require the state to double the amount of licenses issued, effectively raising the current cap. Hicks said he had prepared an amendment to reverse that.
But, he said he was told "the caps were wanting to stay because Lyndall Fraker had mentioned that he wanted caps.”
Fraker is the director of the state’s Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation.
House Majority Leader Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, “said he had a conversation with Fraker and Fraker would like to see some kind of caps on them,” Hicks said Monday. “Which I’m OK with. You want to talk about caps let’s talk about them but how do we talk about them if we never get the damn bill to the floor?”
Fraker confirmed Tuesday he had spoken with Plocher.
“Lyndall denies ever ‘arguing for caps,’” said Lisa Cox, spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Senior Services, in an email.
“However, he and the department have always been clear about not supporting unlimited licenses for many reasons,” she said. “We chose to start with the minimum required and have issued more licenses than the minimum already.”
Hicks said in a Facebook post Monday Plocher was blocking his bill.
Plocher, asked about the Cannabis Freedom Act on Monday afternoon, said “I’m doing my job” as he rushed onto the House floor.
“Everybody wants their bills heard,” he said.