Marijuana legalization puts drug-sniffing police dogs out of work in Missouri

Now that cannabis is legal in Missouri, drug-sniffing police dogs face early retirement if they are attracted to the smell of marijuana.

Because some police dogs are sensitive to the odor of pot, they can compromise an investigation and prevent a successful drug prosecution.

Micky, a working police dog, waits for his handler, Officer Paul Gash, to signal the start of a training drill on Tuesday at the Boone County Sheriff’s Department in Columbia. A grant from the Department of Public Safety funded the purchase of six new K-9s to replace police dogs trained to recognize marijuana after Amendment 3 was legalized.
K-9 Andi smells a sample of methamphetamine Tuesday while completing an odor recognition drill with her handler, Audrain County Sheriff Matt Oller, at the Boone County Sheriff’s Department in Columbia. Andi was named after Audrain County Deputy Sheriff Andy Early, who died from critical injuries he suffered during a duty-related car accident.
Boone County Deputy Chris Smith places a jar of methamphetamine into a case that stores illegal drug samples used to train K-9s at the Boone County Sheriff’s Department. K-9s are able to detect drug odors through vacuum-sealed plastic six days into training.
Officer Matt Jones commands K-9 Blitz to drop his toy after detecting drugs Tuesday during a drill at the Boone County Sheriff’s Department. On his sixth day of training, Blitz could already recognize the scents of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.
