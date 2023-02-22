More Information

Where to get help

Suicide Prevention Resources Specific to Veterans:

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support and crisis intervention available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat or text 838255.

Other resources:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255

Mid-Missouri Crisis Line: 800-395-2132

Missouri Suicide/Crisis Hotline: 314-469-6644

Access Crisis Intervention Hotline: 800-395-2132

• Offers 24-hour live response

• Provides face-to-face on-site crisis stabilization

• Next-day appointments

• Inpatient Crisis Services

• 23-hour observation beds