JEFFERSON CITY — Dozens of volunteers assembled Wednesday at the state Capitol for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s annual Mental Health Advocacy Day.

The volunteers were divided into groups, then dispersed throughout the building to find the offices of their local representatives and talk to them about the need for mental health reform.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Government reporter. Studying journalism and English. Reach me at evylewis@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you