JEFFERSON CITY — Students are missing school because of the lack of access to tampons, pads and other menstrual hygiene products, a problem the state Rep. Martha Stevens is trying to address.
In 2021, eight states passed laws requiring that all public schools provide menstrual hygiene products to students at no cost.
Missouri does not require that public and charter schools provide free period products to students, but those in and out of school are working to change that.
Rep. Martha Stevens, D-Columbia, has filed a bill each year since 2020 to demand that Missouri implement free period products in all public and charter schools.
Stevens said the problem “is an issue that many students face, especially those whose families may be living in poverty and can’t afford those products. As a result, students are missing school."
According to the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies, 46% of low income women in St.Louis have had to choose between food and menstrual hygiene products.
Stevens said she is working hard to try to get this bill assigned to a committee and is speaking with those on the budget team to see what she can do to get period products funded in the state of Missouri.
According to MOST Policy Initiative, “Using a $4 yearly cost per female student grades six to 12 in Missouri, an estimated cost for providing menstrual hygiene products to students would be (about) $960,000 per year."
While work is being done at the state level, one student at Rock Bridge High School is also helping her peers get access to the products they need to stay in school.
Maddie Powell, president of PERIOD@CoMo, has helped lead the fight for period products in schools.
“So many people who face this issue will go unheard because it is taboo to talk about,” Powell said.
Inspired by the national organization PERIOD. The Menstrual Movement, PERIOD@CoMo is an organization that works to put period products in schools in the Columbia area. They also help bring awareness by celebrating National Hygiene Day and participating in an annual march downtown.
Rock Bridge High School now has period product dispensers in its restrooms.