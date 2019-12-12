A mid-Missouri health clinic offering midwife services primarily to surrounding Mennonite and Amish communities has won the right to continue to operate following a judgment from Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem.
The judgement, entered Dec. 3, brings an end to the 2 1/2-year-long case against midwife Susan Wilson and her clinic, A Mother's Heart.
The state had argued at a court hearing in August that Wilson was operating a birthing center without a proper state license. However, Beetem found the Department of Health and Senior Services was using a department definition, rather than the state law, of an ambulatory center in their requirement for her to get a license. The center was allowed to operate while the case was being decided.
Beetem found the state had failed to show that the primary services performed or offered at A Mother's Heart were childbirths. Because the state had failed to prove this, Wilson did not require a license to operate her clinic, Beetem ruled.
"For the community, it means they have the option to deliver where they want and can continue to get the services they want," said Wilson's lawyer, Gaylin Carver.
In state statutes, there is nothing that defines a birthing center separately from an ambulatory center, which requires a license. Beetem ruled that the DHSS was attempting to impose its regulations rather than following the state statute.
Beetem also ruled that the state must pay reasonable legal fees incurred by Wilson in defending herself in the case.
