A suspected kidnapping victim from Fulton was taken into custody late Tuesday night in Centralia, Illinois.
Tori Taylor, 25, who last contacted her family April 20, was taken into custody around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday on two outstanding warrants from Missouri.
Taylor is believed to be a victim of an April 26 kidnapping. According to a April 26 Facebook post from the Fulton Police Department, an approximately 5'3 petite woman with short brown hair was reported to have entered a dark colored Dodge Charger with three men inside. Two days later, Taylor's family contacted Fulton Police and and told them she was possibly the victim described in the Facebook post.
On May 18, at around 8:55 p.m., Taylor reached out to her family and Fulton Police were contacted.
Her two outstanding warrants were both charges related to a failure to appear in court for possession of 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. No other arrests have been made to this point.