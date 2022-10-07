A raft of barges passes Memphis

A raft of barges passes Memphis on the Mississippi River in 2016.

 Andrew Breig, Daily Memphian

The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in a decade, with levels at the Carrollton Gauge in New Orleans measuring just 3 feet above sea level, and the mighty river's feeble flow is wreaking havoc on shipping traffic as well as drinking water supplies below the city.

The river is so low that officials with the Army Corps of Engineers last week announced a plan to build a 45-foot-tall wall across the bottom of the river to prevent a "wedge" of saltwater from moving upstream toward water intakes. The corps had to take a similar measure in 2012 -- the last time the water was so low -- as well as in 1999 and 1988.

