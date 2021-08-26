WASHINGTON — Thousands of activists from around the country, including Missouri, will march through Washington on Saturday to protest a swell of restrictive voting laws passed in 18 states around the country this year.
The route for the March On for Voting Rights and other rallies will mirror Martin Luther King Jr’s 1963 March on Washington, weaving its way past the White House and ending at the Washington Monument.
After the marchers arrive at the National Mall, they will hear from speakers such as the Rev. Al Sharpton and members of the King family on a stage with the U.S. Capitol in the background.
“The right to vote is under attack here in Missouri and around the country,” said Denise Lieberman, director and general counsel with the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition who is coordinating a group of 35 Missourians coming to Washington for the March.
“We have seen an assault on the right to vote, particularly for voters of color in 2021, unlike anything that we have seen since the Jim Crow era.”
Similar marches are planned for other cities across the country, organizers said, including in Atlanta, Houston and Miami. Lieberman said her group had planned to hold marches in St. Louis and Kansas City, but they have been canceled due to pandemic concerns.
In Washington, the speeches will be delivered less than a mile from where John Lewis, civil rights leader and congressman who died last year, said 58 years ago: “One man, one vote is the African cry. It is ours too. It must be ours.”
It was the work of Lewis and other civil rights leaders that led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. This week the speakers at the March will support a new federal bill, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act (HB 4).
“Our democracy is in peril,” Lieberman said. “We are at a crossroads right now in the nation, and we need legislation. All we’re talking about here is the right to have a say in your own future and your own destiny.”
In 2021, nearly every state introduced legislation that would make it more difficult to vote. In 18 states, legislators introduced and passed 30 laws restricting voting access.
“I’m confident that we will be able to move forward toward a more equitable and more democratic union, thanks to efforts of advocates here in Missouri and around the country who continue to fight tirelessly for the right to vote,” Lieberman said.
Federal laws
In Congress, the U.S. House of Representatives approved HB 4 on Tuesday, a bill that strengthens parts of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
Before 2016, certain states and counties with a history of using tests to determine who can vote and where less than 50% of eligible voters registered in 1964 had to get changes to voting laws approved by the Department of Justice.
In 2013 a Supreme Court ruling in Shelby v. Holder made that law unconstitutional. HB 4 uses a new standard for states and counties to get new voting rules or laws approved.
Missouri was not required to get its election laws approved by the Department of Justice and would not be required to get them approved under HB 4. Regardless, Lieberman said, the bill sets an important precedent.
“These measures set an underlying floor of guaranteed access to the ballot that will impact voters across the country, including in states that would not be required to abide by this mandate,” Lieberman said.
Saturday’s march in Washington is also in support of the For the People Act, passed by the House in March and now stalled in the U.S. Senate.
The act is a sweeping reform of election access and security. It would (in part) modernize voter registration, provide money for election security and reform campaign finance laws.
Both bills are now in the Senate. Speeches made in support of these bills will intentionally use the Capitol as a backdrop, urging senators to take action.
Zack Smith, a legal fellow with The Heritage Foundation, said the bills overextend the authority of federal officials.
“Both of these bills would essentially take control away from state and local leaders and give it to folks in Washington, D.C.,” Smith said.
In many states, Lieberman said, these federal bills are the only thing that can prevent the implementation of bills she and other activists see as “restrictive and discriminatory.”
Missouri legislation
While Missouri didn’t pass a bill changing the state’s election practices, it wasn’t for lack of trying. The Missouri House passed legislation that would require a photo ID to vote, make it harder to get petitions onto statewide ballots and other measures.
The legislation died in the Senate. But Tuesday, the same day the U.S. House passed HB 4, The Missouri House Committee on Elections and Elected Officials met in an unusual interim meeting.
The meeting was unusual because it wasn’t convened to discuss any specific legislation, just the broad topic of election security and initiative petitions. Even the committee vice chair, Peggy McGaugh, R-Carrollton, seemed surprised by the topics discussed.
“The kind of a rabbit hole on this training or symposium caught me off guard ... that we called a meeting together to discuss that,” McGaugh, who spent 32 years as a county clerk, said after the hearing.
The symposium held by Mike Lindell perpetuates disproved theories McGaugh said she worked to debunk in the hearing room. She told witnesses who came to speak that the vast majority of election equipment in Missouri is not connected to the internet.
The hearing illustrated a sharp divide between activists who believe lawmakers should be expanding access to voting and elected officials and members of the public who believe our elections are not secure.
“Missouri is near the bottom compared to other states when it comes to access in voting,” Liberman said. “And instead of working to making democracy more accessible for Missouri citizens, our lawmakers are barreling forward with measures to make voting harder.”
McGaugh wrote 27 of the 35 provisions in House Bill 738, which Lieberman and others are fighting. The bill includes a provision that would require a photo ID to vote.
“I totally believe that we need to get these things passed to tighten up what we have, not that I think that we have a bad system now. I just think that, you know, it can be improved a bit,” McGaugh said.
Lieberman believes lawmakers in Jefferson City have it all wrong.
“This is precisely why Congress must take action to protect the right to vote,” Lieberman said. “That is why Missouri voter advocates are headed to Washington this weekend for the 58th anniversary of the March on Washington.”
In Columbia, the local branch of the NAACP will hold a CoMO Rally Opposing Voter Suppression at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Second Missionary Baptist Church, 407 E. Broadway, with a march to the Boone County Courthouse.