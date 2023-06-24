Protesters sit outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis

Protesters sit outside of the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis on June 24, 2022, after the release of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

 Tessa Weinberg/Missouri Independent
The Dobbs Effect

Editors’ Note: This report is part of a special States Newsroom series on abortion access one year after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion.

Missouri's ban on abortion has had sweeping effects on health care, abortion rights advocates say — even though restrictions were already so severe many deemed the state "post-Roe" long before the landmark case was overturned.