Attorney General Eric Schmitt has determined his office cannot investigate an alleged violation of Missouri’s open records laws by the governor’s office, an interpretation of state law that has transparency advocates alarmed.
Missouri’s attorney general’s office is in charge of enforcing the Sunshine Law, which requires meetings, records, votes, actions and deliberations of public governmental bodies be open to the public. Besides a complaint to the attorney general, the only other remedy for Missourians who feel the Sunshine Law has been violated is to hire a private attorney and file a lawsuit.
In response to a Sunshine Law complaint by The Independent over Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s refusal to turn over the resignation letters of two cabinet members, Schmitt’s office said it could not get involved because the governor’s office is considered a client.
“Staff cannot discuss any action our office may take regarding this issue,” Assistant Attorney General James Klahr wrote in a Wednesday letter closing the complaint, later adding: “If you wish to discuss this matter further, you may wish to contact a private attorney.”
The decision came even after Schmitt’s office, and previous attorneys general, have weighed in on or launched Sunshine Law investigations into the executive branch for potential violations in the past.
The scope of the attorney general’s policy is unclear. A spokesman did not clarify if the attorney general’s office won’t take action only when a state entity is an active client or if they are always considered one since the attorney general is the state’s chief legal officer.
First Amendment attorneys and Sunshine Law experts worry the decision sets a dangerous precedent that the attorney general’s office will not investigate the executive branch or state agencies and leaves Missouri citizens with little means of recourse in open records disputes.
“The attorney general represents the governor’s office, but the attorney general represents every state agency when they get sued,” said Bernie Rhodes, a Kansas City-based attorney who specializes in First Amendment law. “So this would essentially mean that the attorney general has been neutered on any Sunshine Law matter involving any state agency, and that’s absurd.”
Without the attorney general, the burden would be on residents to enter into a costly legal challenge by hiring an attorney.
“I find that very troubling, because if a citizen of Missouri cannot go to the Missouri Attorney General to enforce the Sunshine Law… then what recourse do they have?” said Mark Pedroli, the founder of the Sunshine and Government Accountability Project. “Apparently, according to the attorney general, they have none.”
Resignation letters
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson at a bill signing in St. Louis in October 2020 (photo courtesy of Missouri Governor’s Office).
The Independent filed a Sunshine Law complaint with the attorney general’s office in May after the governor’s office refused to release the resignation letters of Randall Williams, the former director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, and Drew Erdmann, the former chief operating officer for the governor’s office.
In response to open records requests, the governor’s office argued the letters were closed records in their entirety.
Resignation letters from cabinet officials and agency heads have routinely been released and made public in prior administrations.
Caroline Coulter, the deputy general counsel for the governor’s office, cited a provision of the law that permits governmental bodies to close “individually identifiable personnel records, performance ratings or records pertaining to employees or applicants for employment.”
If the attorney general’s position is that the governor’s office is a client, then “we need to understand that,” Pedroli said, “that there’s not a cop on the beat if the governor is breaking the law.”
Chris Nuelle, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office, defended the office’s enforcement of the state’s open records law and pointed to a December letter Schmitt sent to the chairman of the Missouri Veterans Commission. In it, Schmitt directed the commission to immediately release a 415-page report that was the result of an independent investigation into COVID-19 outbreaks that ravaged Missouri’s veterans homes.
“As the state’s defender and enforcer of the Sunshine Law, we have not been hesitant to act on potential Sunshine Law violations,” Nuelle said.
Dave Roland, the director of litigation for the Freedom Center of Missouri, a libertarian nonprofit that advocates for government transparency, said the attorney general’s office would have a legitimate conflict if it provided legal advice to the governor’s office on whether or not the resignation letters should be publicly disclosed.
Parson’s office did not respond to a request for comment on whether or not the attorney general consulted on the decision to close the records. Nuelle reiterated the office would not discuss any actions taken and would not be commenting further.
“They legitimately are in kind of a difficult position,” Roland said of the attorney general’s office. “But that does not prevent them from doing their job in alternative ways.”
A break from Josh Hawley
From left, Josh Hawley, Steven Mnuchin and Eric Greitens listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the St. Charles Convention Center in 2017 (Photo by Whitney Curtis/Getty Images).
The argument Schmitt’s office cited Wednesday is similar to one former Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office used in response to a Sunshine Law complaint filed in 2017 against former Gov. Eric Greitens for records related to his office’s social media use.
In that instance, Hawley’s office forwarded the complaint to the Cole County Prosecuting Attorney, who also has jurisdiction over the matter since the Capitol is located there. That move was absent from Wednesday’s decision to close the complaint.
Roland said the office could also enlist outside legal counsel to take on the complaint, noting the attorney general needs to be just as vigorous in enforcing transparency for the executive branch as it does for other entities, like local governments.
“I would look to see the willingness of the attorney general’s office to find someone outside the office who can address the issue as an indication of just how serious they are about enforcing the Sunshine Law vigorously,” Roland said.
In both the case over social media use and an inquiry looking into the Greitens administration’s use of an app that automatically deletes text messages, Hawley’s office pointed to a Missouri Supreme Court ruling that found the attorney general’s office can’t represent a governmental client and take enforcement action against that client in the same matter.
But Hawley’s office later reversed course and launched investigations into both issues, concluding that the attorney general’s actual clients are “first and foremost the citizens of the state.”
The investigation into Greitens’ social media use continued and was later closed under Schmitt.
Nuelle did not provide an explanation on what made the complaint at hand different from those previous instances.