Missouri's new Attorney General Andrew Bailey takes office

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of office in Jefferson City, Mo., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Bailey was appointed attorney general by Gov. Mike Parson after the former officeholder, Eric Schmitt, won election to the U.S. Senate.

 David A. Lieb

A “shadowy organization” in the Department of Homeland Security leads the effort to undermine free speech by coercing social media companies, Attorney General Andrew Bailey said Friday in a speech to the Missouri chapter of the Federalist Society.

In his first public speech to a nonpartisan audience since taking office Jan. 3, Bailey talked about what he calls “one of the most important First Amendment suits in a generation.”