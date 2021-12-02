As the delta variant ran rampant this summer, Missouri officials pleaded with the federal government to allow a $100 gift card program to incentivize COVID-19 vaccines.
But months later, just 20 of the 115 eligible local health departments have opted into the vaccine incentive program, an investigation by The Missouri Independent and the Documenting COVID-19 project has found.
Less than $1.8 million of the $11 million allocated for the initiative has been distributed.
And while the exact number of gift cards handed out is unclear, several of the departments that opted in say they’ve only handed out a fraction of the upwards of 15,000 gift cards that could be purchased.
One additional department may participate in the program; their participation is pending as of Wednesday.
In Adair County, just 15 of the estimated 740 cards had been used as of mid-November. Less than a quarter of the 272 gift cards the Joplin City Health Department was approved for have been distributed.
And in the most visible success story, in hard-hit Springfield and Greene County, many of the nearly 1,000 gift cards issued went to children between the ages of 5 and 11 — not the vaccine-skeptical adults the program was originally intended for.
Missouri’s experience with vaccine incentives is mirrored in dozens of other states that have experimented with cash lotteries: The programs’ net impact on vaccination rates have been low, experts say, and initiatives have been met with distrust from some communities who view the incentives as a form of government-sponsored bribery or worse.
In Carter County, in the Ozarks, opposition to the program was so fierce that a planned vaccination drive with the gift cards was canceled.
“So many parents and community members were upset, we were not allowed to hold the vaccination event at the school,” said Michelle Walker, the county health center administrator, adding that they had successfully hosted three previous COVID-19 vaccine clinics with the school district.
Since Sept. 30, just 85 gift cards have been issued out of the 396 the county received funding to purchase.
The actual logistics of the incentive program, which was first announced in late July, fell to local public health agencies across the state.
About $752,200 has been issued to purchase the gift cards, along with over $990,000 to cover operational costs for the agencies, Lisa Cox, a spokesperson for the state health department, said Wednesday.
State officials had high hopes for the gift card program.
Former acting Department of Health and Senior Services Director Robert Knodell wrote in a mid-July email, obtained through an open records request, that the program would “take a big swing at hesitancy.” Missouri leaders urged federal officials to allow for the $100 maximum cash program, rather than a previously-announced cap of $25.
Now, as concerns over the omicron variant first identified in South Africa prompt renewed calls for vaccination drives, the impact of the ongoing incentive program at a local level seems minimal — at best.
In a statement Wednesday, Cox said DHSS knows monetary incentives are not “the silver bullet” that will persuade every Missourian to get vaccinated, but it’s an available tool worth using.
“For those it is impacting, the vaccination may have saved their life or the life of a loved one. Every person vaccinated lessens the opportunity for the virus to spread further,” Cox said. “We will never truly know the full impact of incentives and other efforts to encourage widespread vaccination. It can’t hurt to try.”
Representatives for the governor’s office and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not respond to requests for comment regarding the incentive program’s impact and whether efforts will be taken to boost participation.
‘A complete nightmare’
For dozens of health departments that didn’t opt into the program, officials said distributing the gift cards would have been an additional task that already-overwhelmed staffers simply couldn’t handle. It was a burden that some local health departments warned state officials of back in August when they expressed early concerns with the program.
“If the state had made it an easier process for us at the local level, it would’ve been great. But we were going to have to do all the purchasing of gift cards and the keeping track of everything, and it was just going to be a complete nightmare,” said Kandra Counts, the administrator of the Shannon County Health Department in southern Missouri, later adding: “We can barely keep up with COVID cases, let alone manage a program like that.”
For some, it was simply an issue of timing. While the local incentive program was first announced in late July, it didn’t get off the ground until after federal approval for a $100-maximum for gift card incentives was finalized in August. From there, departments still had to have their plans approved by the state and receive the funds to purchase gift cards.
With funding for the incentive program ending Dec. 31, the time it would take to receive approval from both the state and the Columbia City Council would only allow about a month for the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services to implement the program, said spokesperson Sara Humm. Gift cards already received can still be issued past Dec. 31, local health departments said.
Others expressed skepticism about whether the cards could truly make a dent in Missouri’s stubbornly-low vaccination rate, which is just above 51% and ranks among the bottom 15 states in the country.
Nationwide, unvaccinated Americans are “disproportionately Republican,” according to surveys from the Kaiser Family Foundation and other research organizations, said Ashley Kirzinger, an associate director for the foundation’s public opinion and survey research team. As a result, public health departments in conservative areas — such as rural Missouri — may believe vaccine incentive programs would have limited impact in their communities, she said.
“People don’t want to feel unfairly pressured to get a vaccine,” she said. “So a public health department trying to maintain credibility with its community may not want to feel like they are coming off as pushing something that a large segment of their immediate population thinks is unsafe.”
Health agencies that chose not to participate in the gift card program echoed the concern.
“County taxpayers have expressed that that’s not where they wanted their tax dollars to go,” said a spokesperson from Jasper County’s health department. “So we chose not to (opt in).”
Perhaps even more problematic for the program is the perception that the gift cards could be viewed as a form of bribery.
In Knox County, in northeast Missouri, many of the doses administered this fall have been booster shots, said administrator Lori Moots-Clair, and just 156 gift cards have been distributed. On their own, the cards have not made a significant difference in motivating people to get vaccinated — and might have pushed some people away, Moots-Clair said.
“I can’t say that people are spreading the word and coming in and saying, ‘Hey, I want that card,’” she said. “If anything, it made people appear angry when we first started giving them out.”
In nearby Clark County, health department administrator Evelena Sutterfield’s desire to both increase her county’s vaccination rate and direct the funds locally outweighed the pushback from locals.
“There were a lot (of people) that felt it was a bribe, and people that have already been vaccinated that they weren’t going to get it,” Sutterfield said. “So I have a lot of people in my community that were upset that we did this.”