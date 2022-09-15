The two Amtrak passenger trains that run through mid-Missouri will resume operations Friday after cancellations Thursday.

The Texas Eagle, which makes stops in St. Louis and Arcadia, and the Southwest Chief, which makes stops in Kansas City and La Plata, were affected by the preemptive Amtrak cancellations Wednesday due to a looming worker strike.  

  • I am a poet, photographer and reporter from Kansas City, Missouri. I am a sophomore at the University of Missouri- Columbia studying magazine journalism with an emphasis in arts, culture, music and entertainment.

