The two Amtrak passenger trains that run through mid-Missouri will resume operations Friday after cancellations Thursday.
The Texas Eagle, which makes stops in St. Louis and Arcadia, and the Southwest Chief, which makes stops in Kansas City and La Plata, were affected by the preemptive Amtrak cancellations Wednesday due to a looming worker strike.
Amtrak released a statement Thursday assuring passengers that they are “working to quickly restore canceled trains and reaching out to impacted customers to accommodate on first available departures.”
“We plan to return back to normal operation tomorrow," Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari said in an interview. "Trains that were canceled on Friday are now scheduled to operate.”
Long-distance rides were initially canceled ahead of the strike deadline, leaving passengers wondering when their trains would be reinstated.
“Payments canceled are entitled to a refund," Magliari said. "No penalty will be applied, and that’s what we have been doing all week.”
While the Northeast was affected the most by the cancellations, passengers all over the nation were waiting on standby trying to figure out how they could travel with the threat of a shutdown on the horizon.
A tentative solution was reached Thursday between railroad and union officials, and the strike was called off. Canceled trains will resume operation Friday.