The State Historical Society of Missouri is extending the tour of the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt through September 2022.
The tour was extended by the Historical Society because of "overwhelming interest by the public to have more opportunities to see the quilt," according to a press release.
The quilt was made to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Missouri statehood in 2021.
The quilt is made up of 6.5-inch by 6.5-inch squares, each one representing one of the 114 counties in the state and the city of St. Louis.
The quilt will be available for viewing at the Historical Society's six locations across the state until September 2022, when the quilt will reach its final resting place on long-term loan at the Missouri Quilt Museum in Hamilton.
Tour Dates:
- Dec. 14-Jan. 28: Columbia/Center for Missouri Studies.
- Feb. 1–March 11: SHSMO St. Louis Research Center.
- March 15–April 29: SHSMO Cape Girardeau Research Center.
- May 3–June 14: SHSMO Rolla Research Center.
- June 15-July 29: SHSMO Springfield Research Center.
- Aug. 2–Sept. 15: SHSMO Kansas City Research Center.