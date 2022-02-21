JEFFERSON CITY — More state workers should have the ability to work remotely in Missouri, says the sponsor of a bill designed to start the state toward that goal.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Louis Riggs, R-Hannibal, would establish a “Missouri State Employee Work-From-Anywhere Task Force.”
The bill states the task force would work to determine the “best policies and practices” to allow state employees to work remotely and assess all types of remote-work arrangements throughout the state.
The proposal puts different stakeholders on the task force, Riggs said, including members from the Legislature, government departments and the technology industry.
“At one point we had 25% of the state working remotely. That was great. We had 90% job satisfaction basically across the board,” Riggs said, citing Office of Administration data. “The problem is a lot of folks who wanted to take the remote work option weren’t able to because they didn’t have good enough internet.”
Missouri’s broadband development is set to get a large influx of funding this fiscal year, with millions set aside from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
The proposal is in addition to six other bills Riggs has filed this session to expand broadband. Expanding internet access, affordability and speed, he said, is vital to the future of the state — “from a workforce perspective, but also from a quality of life perspective.”
The pandemic “fundamentally shifted the ground beneath our feet,” Riggs said. Beyond remote work, reliable, high-speed internet service now means access to online education, health care and other vital resources.
Missouri standards have trailed behind the federal government since 2018, said Riggs, who served as the chairperson of the House Special Interim Committee on Broadband Development last year.
“When we see counties across Missouri with double-digit population losses, we also look at areas that have really bad internet speeds and access,” Riggs said. “The two are inextricably bound.”
Riggs cited Ralls County in the northeastern part of the state as a rural county that has managed to develop broadband infrastructure and mitigate the steeper population decline plaguing many similar rural Missouri counties.
People may be drawn in by the lower property taxes and access to Mark Twain Lake, Riggs said, and allowing them the tools to work remotely keeps them in the area.
“They’re seeing new construction; they’re seeing folks who normally were up only on the weekends staying there all year round,” he said. “Why? Because they have better internet.”
The bill is scheduled for a House committee vote Tuesday.
The legislation is House Bill 2327.