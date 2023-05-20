When then-state Rep. Tricia Derges was indicted in 2021 for selling fake stem cell treatments at her southwest Missouri clinics, it put a spotlight on the licensing process that allowed her to set up shop as an M.D. with a degree from an unaccredited offshore medical school.

In February Derges began serving a six-year federal sentence for seven counts of fraud related to the fake treatments, as well as three counts of fraud in COVID-19 programs, 10 counts of illegally prescribing Oxycodone and Adderall and two counts of lying to the FBI.