The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, heard arguments Tuesday regarding jury selection in the trial of Steven Dennis for his involvement in the overdose and death of a Columbia resident.
Dennis’ appeal argued the trial court violated the equal protections clause of the 14th Amendment and the Missouri State Constitution for striking a juror due to her participation in Black Lives Matter protests.
According to previous Missourian reporting, Dennis was charged with supplying Mark Leary, a 56-year-old Columbia resident, with heroin and tampering with evidence after the arrest. Leary overdosed on the heroin and died. According to the case summary provided by the court, Dennis was convicted and sentenced to 27 years of imprisonment in total.
Nathan Swanson, Dennis’ attorney, said that during the trial, the prosecutor asked potential jurors whether they had participated in protests “either for or against” police treatment of criminal suspects. According to the court summary for this case, Juror 22, who was an African American woman, said yes and was removed from the jury pool.
Swanson opened his oral argument by saying it was “absolutely a novel point to raise,” since there were no precedents in Missouri that decided whether a prosecutor can strike a juror out for participating in a political protest.
Swanson argued that if lawyers could strike jurors based on them exercising their First Amendment rights, such as protesting, that would lead to “the path, effectively, of partisan juries.” However, he said it would be permissible if the attorney asked specific questions about what the protests were about and strike out jurors based on their answers.
Presiding Judge Alok Ahuja said that argument confused him. He said Swanson seemed to be making the argument that discriminating against the act of protesting was impermissible but striking someone for a particular viewpoint they expressed was allowed.
He asked Swanson whether his argument was that it would be permissible if a prosecutor asks whether the jurors have participated in Black Lives Matter protests and strike out those who say yes.
“It’s almost like you’re saying the prosecution wasn’t explicit enough in their questioning,” he said.
Ben Kweskin, who represented the state, argued that the strike did not violate the First Amendment or the equal protections clause, saying the purpose of striking jurors was to “discover bias and prejudice in order to select a fair and impartial jury.”
“Prosecutors may strike a juror simply because they have a charge for any one particular cause,” he said. “That eagerness could make them overly excited to be a member of a panel on certain cases.”
Judge Thomas Chapman said the protest in question was about Black Lives Matter, which was race-specific.
“I don’t know what the demographics were for people who are participating in the protests or people who are participating in counter-protests, but I have my suspicions that there would be racial distinction between those participating on one side versus the other,” he said.
Kweskin said defense counsel did mention Juror 22 was the only African American person appearing in person on the panel during the trial, but he said nobody argued that the prosecutor struck her out because of her race. He added that another juror, who was a white man, was stricken for the same reason.
Three other cases were also heard, including one concerning the constitutionality of regulations related to the licensing of medical marijuana manufacturing and dispensaries, one concerning foster care reentry and one concerning employment contracts. The judges who heard the cases were Judge Edward Ardini, Jr., Ahuja and Chapman.
Dozens of MU law students were in attendance. Before the start of each case, the appellant attorney would introduce the facts of the case to the audience. According to a news release from the court, the judges would “take time to discuss the court system, explain the proceedings, and take questions from the audience” after hearing all the cases.