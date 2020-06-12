The Supreme Court of Missouri's bicentennial committee has created two online quizzes for all ages about the state constitution.
The quizzes are available on the Missouri 2021 website through July 19, according to a press release from the state's bicentennial commission.
To commemorate the 200th anniversary of the first Missouri Constitutional Convention, the dates of the quizzes mirror the period of the first Missouri Constitutional Convention, June 12-July 19, 1820, the release notes.
Two quizzes are available: one quiz is designed for students and the other quiz, with increased difficulty, is for adults, the release says.
Missouri Supreme Court Judge Mary R. Russell assisted in developing questions for the quiz, which range from the structure of government created by the first constitution to amendments passed by voters in recent times.
“As we prepare to celebrate Missouri's Bicentennial next year, we are reminded that a constitution had to be written before we could become a state,” Russell said in the release. “It was 200 years ago next month that the first Missouri Constitution was adopted."
The quizzes can be taken multiple times, and no personal information will be collected.