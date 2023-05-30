When a person has a baby, their health outcomes can be impacted by a variety of factors. And in the U.S., where rates of maternal mortality are higher than in other high-income countries, race is one of those factors. Missouri doulas are aiming to do something about this.

In 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded Black women in the U.S. are three times more likely to die during or shortly after pregnancy than their white counterparts. This disparity has raised alarms for many people in the field of maternal health — including LaKisha Redditt, a full-spectrum doula and owner of Virtuously B’Earthed Doula Services in St. Louis.