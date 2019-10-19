A small number of Missourians might get a shot at hunting elk in the south-central part of the state next year.
The Missouri Conservation Commission on Oct. 11 approved the framework and regulations for a possible elk season and will incorporate those in the wildlife code that will take effect Dec. 30. The move comes after the Missouri Department of Conservation restored a wild herd of elk to the state between 2011 and 2013.
The season won’t be officially confirmed until next year, when the herd being established in and around Peck Ranch Conservation Area will be assessed and the conservation department establishes an ideal number of permits to be issued. There’s a chance it will decide no permits should be issued until a future year.
Aaron Hildreth, cervid biologist for the conservation department, said the recommendation for the first ever elk hunting season in Missouri could come as early as January but more likely will happen in April.
The rules the commission approved call for two nine-day portions: an archery portion from Oct. 17 to Oct. 25 and a firearms portion from Dec. 12 to Dec. 20.
The timing of the seasons was designed to avoid the peak of elk breeding during late September and early October and to avoid the elk season coinciding with portions of the firearms deer season, Hildreth said in a news release.
Permits will be valid for both portions of the season, and two kinds of permits will be issued through a random lottery.
All Missouri residents who are at least 11 years old and have their hunter-education certificate or are exempt from certification because they were born before Jan. 1, 1967, would be able to apply for a general permit. The permit would allow them to hunt one antlered elk in open counties. Landowners with 20 acres of qualifying land within the specified boundary will also be able to apply for a permit that would allow them to kill one antlered elk on their property.
Hildreth estimates the number of permits recommended for next year will be 10 or fewer, based on an estimated population of 200 elk. If any permits are issued, one will be guaranteed to be a landowner permit.
“We just don’t have the opportunity for everyone to be able to get a tag like we do with deer or turkey,” he said. “Anybody can go buy a deer permit over the counter, but if we allowed everybody who wished to hunt elk the opportunity to do so, we would very rapidly not have elk anymore.”
One reason the department is guaranteeing at least one landowner permit is to ensure someone from the area has the opportunity.
“When we look long term, we know we have to have the support of local landowners and the local community for the elk restoration to succeed,” he said. “We also know that Missourians across the state care about elk and want that opportunity or would like a try for an opportunity at an elk, so it is a balancing act.”
The hunting zone will be limited to Carter, Reynolds and Shannon counties. The special refuge portion of Peck Ranch where elk were initially reintroduced will not be open to hunting.
Hildreth said that as the population expands, the landowner permit boundary will change. He estimated there are about 175 elk in Missouri now, and the goal is a population of 400 to 500.
The number of permits recommended will depend on the results of ongoing research of the restored elk population, Hildreth said. This includes monitoring individual animals of various sex and age classes to examine survival rates of adults, yearlings and calves as well as monitoring how many calves per female are being born.
Hildreth estimates the department could reach its overall elk population goal within the next 10 to 15 years if none of the survival and reproductive data change.
“Predicting that far into the future is difficult at best,” he said. “That’s not quite as simple as we’d always like.”
He said hunting will be the primary method of maintaining the herd at the ideal size.
Hunters would be restricted from taking antlered bull elk that lack at least one antler greater than six inches long, and they would be required to Telecheck any elk they kill.
There will be a $10 permit application fee, and those chosen through the lottery will have to pay $50 for the actual permit. Only one application per-person, per-year will be allowed. Those who are drawn for a permit will have to wait 10 years before applying again, even if they fail to kill an elk.
“I can assure you if you’re lucky enough to be drawn for a permit, we will get in touch with you and answer the questions that you may have and explain some of the differences between what you may be used to hunting and how elk hunting may be a little different from that,” Hildreth said.