The State Historical Society of Missouri has launched the Missouri Encyclopedia, a free and accessible resource of Missouri's history and people, in an effort to celebrate the state's 200-year anniversary.

The encyclopedia explores topics like the Louisiana Purchase, Missouri-Kansas Border War and biographies of Missourians who became movie stars, famous athletes, military leaders and politicians. Visitors worldwide can visit the encyclopedia at missouriencyclopedia.org.

"Our goal is to build a comprehensive online history encyclopedia that includes all of the state’s regions and time periods," said John Brenner, managing editor at the State Historical Society, in a news release, "and that covers a wide range of topics concerning the people, places, events and traditions significant to Missouri and its past."

The Missouri Encyclopedia is seeking suggestions for local and regional topics. To suggest a topic, visit missouriencyclopedia.org/about/topic-suggest.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, spring 2021. Studying print and digital news journalism. Reach me at skylarlaird@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you