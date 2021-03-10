The State Historical Society of Missouri has launched the Missouri Encyclopedia, a free and accessible resource of Missouri's history and people, in an effort to celebrate the state's 200-year anniversary.
The encyclopedia explores topics like the Louisiana Purchase, Missouri-Kansas Border War and biographies of Missourians who became movie stars, famous athletes, military leaders and politicians. Visitors worldwide can visit the encyclopedia at missouriencyclopedia.org.
"Our goal is to build a comprehensive online history encyclopedia that includes all of the state’s regions and time periods," said John Brenner, managing editor at the State Historical Society, in a news release, "and that covers a wide range of topics concerning the people, places, events and traditions significant to Missouri and its past."
The Missouri Encyclopedia is seeking suggestions for local and regional topics. To suggest a topic, visit missouriencyclopedia.org/about/topic-suggest.