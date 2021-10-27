Families can expect to receive increased benefits for fresh produce during the next couple of months after the federal government approved emergency assistance under the Women, Infants and Children program.
Current monthly allocations by WIC to families for the Cash Value Benefit for fruit and vegetable purchases are around $9-$11. The increase will give $24 per month for children, $43 per month for pregnant and postpartum participants and $47 per month for breastfeeding participants according to DHSS.
Eligible participating families will need to schedule an appointment at their local WIC agency to have the funds to their eWIC card by Nov. 1.
Missouri WIC is a federally-funded program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The program provides low-income pregnant women, new mothers and their young children with funds to meet nutritional needs.
These additional benefits can be used by up to 60,000 families in Missouri during the months of November and December.
This temporary increase is a result of the passage of the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act of 2022, which directed the USDA to increase the Cash Value Benefit available for recipients across the country. Although the elevated benefit will only be provided for the next couple of months, during this time they will more than double current benefits, providing more nutritional food to children who need it.
In Missouri, there are over 600 WIC authorized retailers, and 117 local agencies that oversee the program. To determine eligibility or apply, go to a local WIC agency or the WIC page on the Department of Health and Senior Services website.