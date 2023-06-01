Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday selected his policy director to join the state commission that regulates investor-owned electric, natural gas, steam, water and sewer utilities.
Kayla Hahn will take over for Ryan Silvey, who announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down from the Missouri Public Service Commission. Since 2018, when Parson became governor, Hahn has served as a senior adviser and policy director, helping lead the governor’s legislative agenda and prepare his annual budget recommendations. She also led the state’s response to COVID-19.
Before joining the governor’s office, Hahn worked as assistant director and research analyst for the Missouri Senate.
“Kayla has been an integral member of our team since the very beginning,” Parson said in a prepared statement announcing Hahn’s appointment, later adding: “We’ll certainly miss having her in the Office but take comfort in knowing her service to Missourians continues.”
In 2021, Hahn garnered attention when her husband registered as a lobbyist for a state contractor providing federally mandated vehicle emissions testing just weeks before Parson vetoed a bill that would have removed three counties from the testing program.
The situation drew criticism, but all involved deny any wrongdoing.
Hahn’s appointment to the Public Service Commission is effective immediately.