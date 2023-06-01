Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday selected his policy director to join the state commission that regulates investor-owned electric, natural gas, steam, water and sewer utilities.

Kayla Hahn will take over for Ryan Silvey, who announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down from the Missouri Public Service Commission. Since 2018, when Parson became governor, Hahn has served as a senior adviser and policy director, helping lead the governor’s legislative agenda and prepare his annual budget recommendations. She also led the state’s response to COVID-19.