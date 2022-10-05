Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed an income tax cut and a package of incentives targeting rural economic projects into law, putting the finishing touches on a special legislative session he convened last month.

Both proposals were the result of vetoes issues earlier this year by Parson, who objected to a tax rebate plan created by lawmakers and an incentives package he felt expired too quickly.

