Missouri has sent members of the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas, but the deployment is separate from a Republican-led effort to draw attention to immigration issues in the run-up to the 2024 election.

While other GOP-led states, including Florida, Arkansas, South Dakota and Iowa, have joined a red state push to send troops to the southern border in recent weeks, Missouri’s soldiers have been in the Lone Star State since last fall as part of a separate mobilization.