Jonathan Verdejo has watched people come and go. His people. The ones he can play some of his favorite music to in his job as a DJ — and they’ll actually sing along.

Verdejo hosts various Latin Nights throughout Columbia. It’s frequented by students and locals alike. Their voices almost drown out the music.

¿Dónde está mi gente? Part 1

¿Dónde está mi gente? Part 1
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you