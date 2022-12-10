Missouri is around four months away from distributing all of the nearly $600 million in emergency housing relief assistance it received as part of federal COVID relief packages, the Missouri Housing Development Commission was informed on Friday.

The program, called State Assistance for Housing Relief Program, or SAFHR, includes funds to provide rent and utility assistance to eligible Missourians affected by COVID-19, assistance to landlords, as well as mortgage assistance for homeowners.

