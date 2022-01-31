JEFFERSON CITY — Donald Kauerauf, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, faced heavy scrutiny during the Senate’s Gubernatorial Appointments Committee hearing Monday.
Arriving through a hallway of protesters, Kauerauf told the committee that he is against mandates for vaccines, masks and testing requirements in schools.
Kauerauf answered a barrage of COVID-19 related questions and a few about his stance on abortion. He had recently come under scrutiny by anti-vaccine and anti-mandate individuals for his encouragement for people to get vaccinated.
Gov. Mike Parson nominated Kauerauf last July. The committee could vote on his appointment as soon as Tuesday. For him to remain in office, the full Senate must vote to confirm the nomination.
Confusion over his support of vaccination drew crowds that lined the state Capitol hallway and filled the hearing room. In the hallway, protestors held signs that said “Kauerauf Go Back To Illinois!!!” and “Kauerauf wants to track and trace Missouri children.”
He reiterated that he favors leaving vaccinations up to each person.
“A lot of people in my position try to vilify those who are unvaccinated,” Kauerauf said. “I’m not going to do that, it’s their choice. I just can’t sleep at night unless I know they have the correct information.”
When asked about federal vaccine mandates, he gave some reasoning behind part of his anti-mandate stance.
“The whole decision of forcing this on health care is not well thought out,” Kauerauf said. “The federal government is placing an already very fragile workforce in a very precarious situation.”
Despite espousing individual choice for vaccinations, he still praised and recommended the currently approved FDA vaccines. He said that as a part of his first 100 days plan, he had hoped to get the state to over 75% vaccinated. Instead, 55.3% of eligible Missourians have completed vaccinations, according to the state health department.
“I’m still wanting everyone who is able and willing to get vaccinated,” he said.
He also fielded questions on test-to-stay policies where he said that despite giving recommendations, what a school district does is left up to the individual district. Test to stay is the practice of students in K-12 schools having to take tests to remain in the classroom.
Apart from the many COVID-19 pandemic-related questions, Kauerauf was also pressed to reiterate his stance on abortion. He said he believes life begins at conception. He also said his position on abortion didn’t end at birth.
“I’m pro-life,” he said. “But I’m also pro-public-health and making sure that those kids, when they grow up, they have the greatest chance of success and live the longest, most healthiest life possible.”
The controversy over Kauerauf has put Parson at odds with fellow Republicans in the Senate.
“It’s concerning to see certain Missouri officials grandstanding for purely political reasons and fueling fears without any regard for the truth,” Parson said in a news release.
Some Democratic senators thanked Kauerauf for his work.
“I’m very pleased with the effort you have shown since you’ve been in this role,” Sen. Brian Williams, D-University City, said.
Also heard Monday was Timothy Wahl, a Commercial Lines Marketing Manager with Gallaher Insurance Group in Columbia, for a position on the Workers’ Compensation Determinations Review Board.