JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri has moved one step closer to allowing college student-athletes to financially benefit from their name, image or likeness.
A growing number of states have already passed such legislation, which goes against current NCAA rules barring most forms of income for student-athletes. The Missouri House joined them Thursday, passing name, image and likeness legislation as an amendment to a larger bill.
Proponents of the amendment argued for its adoption primarily on three grounds: competitive fairness for Missouri college sports teams, equal treatment for student-athletes and liberty.
First, lawmakers voiced concern for the MU football program’s ability to recruit against other team’s in the Southeastern Conference. Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, Kentucky is the only other state with an SEC school which has not passed legislation allowing student-athletes to benefit off their name, image or likeness. Basye further said he expected the Kentucky Legislature to pass such legislation in an upcoming special session. If it did so, Missouri would be the only outlier in the conference.
“That will affect recruiting mightily,” Basye said.
The topic seemed fitting as Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz had been introduced to the House at the beginning of the day’s session.
Rep. Dean Van Schoiack, R-Savannah, said that in his personal conversations with Drinkwitz, the coach revealed there were at least two recruits who were deciding between the University of Alabama and Missouri. Alabama has legislation allowing student-athletes to benefit. That could play a role in where a student-athlete ultimately signs.
“It needs to happen,” Van Schoiack said of Missouri passing such legislation. “It needs to happen sooner rather than later.”
Some painted this as an opportunity for Missouri to push back against the NCAA for its 2019 sanctions against MU sports. Rep. Mark Ellebracht, D-Liberty, called the NCAA a “vile institution.”
“The NCAA attacked the University of Missouri the last couple of years,” Ellebracht said.
The second argument came down to fairness for the student-athletes. Multiple representatives pointed out that students on non-athletic scholarships are not prevented from making an income.
One example mentioned by amendment sponsor Rep. Nick Schroer, R-O’Fallon, involved a piano player who received an arts scholarship. They would not be prohibited from performing paid shows outside of their school performances.
This line of thinking led into the third main argument in support of the bill. Schroer and others said the NCAA’s limiting of student-athletes’ ability to make money infringed on their liberty.
“I can’t go out and make money off my own name and my own hard work?” Schroer said. “That is the most anti-American thing I can think of.”
One of the main concerns with the amendment was whether student-athletes should be able to make an income while receiving scholarships that are taxpayer funded. Speaker of the House Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, was among the loudest voices of this concern.
Rep. Kurtis Gregory, R-Marshall, spoke to those concerns by pointing out that MU athletic scholarships are funded through the Tiger Scholarship Fund and not through taxes. Gregory played defensive line for the Missouri Tigers and recalled calling donors of the fund to thank them for making donations “out of their own free will.”
Another concern was whether passing such legislation, effectively banning the NCAA from enforcing its rules, would lead to sanctions on Missouri college sports programs from that governing body. Schroer said the NCAA has not punished schools in any of the states which have already passed such legislation.
The amendment, which ultimately passed 124-23, brought together representatives from across the aisle.
“(Schroer) knows that I don’t always agree with him, but I agree with him wholeheartedly on this,” Rep. Joe Adams, D-University City, said. Adams pointed out that student-athletes create revenue for their universities while putting their bodies on the line.
With only one week left in session, it is unclear whether this legislation will make it to the governor’s desk. Regardless, there is significant support from constituents for such name, image and likeness legislation, said Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnold.
“I’ve never had so many children write me about a bill,” Coleman said.
Most of those children see themselves as the next star athlete, Coleman said.