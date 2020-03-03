JEFFERSON CITY — Homeland Security, the FBI and the St. Louis Cardinals are working with Missouri lawmakers to restrict drone activity over sports stadiums, according to Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Bonne Terre.
"They were worried you could have a terrorist attack take place," he said. "Even if they brought a drone to any open air facility... and dropped sugar, they could cause a panic that could end with a lot of people getting injured."
The Missouri House of Representatives gave initial approval Tuesday to House Bill 1898, sponsored by Henderson. The bill would enact restrictions and criminal penalties for flying drones near prisons, mental health facilities and sports stadiums. A similar bill passed through the House in 2019, but failed to make significant headway in the Senate.
Under the proposed law, any person who flies a drone within 400 feet of prisons or mental health facilities would receive an infraction. Additionally, flying a drone near sports stadiums that can seat more than 5,000 people would result in a class A misdemeanor.
Offenses would increase to varying degrees of felony if drone pilots were trying to facilitate an escape from institutions or deliver controlled substances or weapons that endanger citizens.
While the 2020 version of the bill did not receive significant opposition, Rep. Gina Mitten, D-St. Louis, proposed an amendment that would change the class A misdemeanor for flying near a sports stadium to an infraction. She said she worried the punishment was too strict for "somebody that's being a fool but not really trying to hurt anything."
Henderson received support from other lawmakers for the stricter punishment. Rep. Shane Roden, R-Cedar Hill, agreed that drones flying over large crowds at stadiums could cause more concern and potential chaos.
"People can potentially get hurt," he said. "And we're putting in place a mechanism that says that you can't fly over this stuff."
Mitten's amendment ultimately did not pass.