JEFFERSON CITY — A child's diapers can cost a family up to $675 per year. Tampons, pads and panty liners can cost a woman $90.28 in the same time.
A bill passed by a Missouri House committee Wednesday would help offset those prices by reducing sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products.
Beginning Oct. 1, HB 2272 would bring the sales tax on diapers for both children and adults, as well as pads, tampons, liners and menstrual cups, from 4.225% to 1.225%. The committee voted to combine three bills with similar provisions. The bill now moves to the full House.
Most of the revenue from the state's sales tax goes to its general revenue fund, followed by the School District Trust Fund, the conservation commission fund and parks, soil and water funds.
The bill would affect only the portion flowing into the state's general revenue fund. The state would lose between $3.1 million and $4.2 million in fiscal 2024, according to a financial analysis of HB 2272. The same analysis found that people spend between $450 and $678 on their child's diapers in a year, depending on the size and type of diapers.
Similarly, a sales tax exemption on feminine hygiene products would equate to between $2.9 million and $4.1 million less for the state. The average person spends between $63.19 and $90.28 on tampons, pads and panty liners annually, according to the analysis.
Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove, D-Kansas City, said she was originally concerned that school districts would lose tax dollars but was glad to see the school tax levy would be unaffected.
"A lot of our schools tend to have diaper banks in them and are providing students with feminine products," Manlove said, "so this actually might be some relief to the school as people would hopefully be able to afford them better."
Rep. J. Eggleston, R-Maysville, voted against the bills because he felt they were too narrowly tailored, and he thought the reduction in general revenue would have a negative impact.
"Having a sort of targeted discount to just a certain demographic, I'm not sure that is the right way for government to do this," Eggleston said. "... My kids are both married; one has a kid that's in diapers, one does not. The one that does not probably needs more financial help than the one that has the kid."