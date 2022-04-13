Lawmakers passionately argued about, and ultimately approved, an amendment on the House floor Wednesday that would allow school districts to bar transgender girls from participating in girls' school sports.
Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, offered the proposal as an amendment to an unrelated elections bill. If approved by both the House and Senate, it would allow school districts to vote to prohibit transgender girls attending K-12 public schools from being members of girls' sports teams.
After Basye introduced the amendment, Rep. Ian Mackey, D-St. Louis, took to the microphone to fervidly address him. Mackey is a member of the LGBTQ community.
"This is the only issue that I take personally that we discuss," Mackey said. "We can agree to disagree and still love each other and still move forward. Unless ... the root of our disagreement is in my right to exist."
Mackey said he personally experienced bigotry growing up in Hickory County, Missouri, and said he "couldn't wait to get out."
"You're going to lose. You may win this today, but you're going to lose," Mackey shouted at Basye.
Several other Democrats spoke against the amendment, including Rep. Martha Stevens, D-Columbia.
"A few weeks ago, I went to a town hall in Columbia, a youth town hall for trans kids and allies. And I went there to listen to the kids who have to turn on the news or go on social media and see that adults are ... proposing laws to attack them," Stevens said. "I want to remind people that these are kids that just want to play sports."
Rep. Keri Ingle, D-Lee's Summit, asked how Basye planned for the legislation to be implemented once passed.
"Are we going to make children strip? Who's going to be the person who looks at that? That's what Nazis did," Ingle said. "You'll do it over my dead body."
Rep. Joe Adams, D-University City, expressed concern with the fact that Basye's amendment was being offered to a bill that was unrelated to transgender athletes.
"This is an elections bill, it is not a K through 12 bill. And I really resent the idea that it is trying to be shoehorned into an election bill," Adams said.
The original bill is sponsored by Rep. Peggy McGaugh, R-Carroll County, who said on the floor that she never thought such an amendment would be discussed along with her bill.
Several Republicans defended Basye's legislation. Many expressed concern that allowing transgender girls to compete in girls' sports was unfair because of the difference in physical characteristics.
"The basis of this amendment is really about fairness," said Rep. Jason Chipman, R-Steelville. "Well, in this case, life isn't fair. My daughter is 7 years old and she's bigger than her 8 year old brother right now. That's normal, but that will change eventually."
Basye, who also represents part of Boone County, has been a firm opponent of transgender rights throughout his term. He has sponsored multiple bills and amendments that aim to prohibit transgender athletes from playing on sports teams that align with the gender they identify as.
His amendment was debated for more than 2 hours and was ultimately approved by a vote of 89 to 40.
McGaugh's underlying bill was also approved.
"I worked really hard on producing a document that you guys could be proud of. I did not want to let you down," she said. "Sometimes you put your heart and soul on something and sometimes you just have to deal with the cards that have been dealt. So here we are."