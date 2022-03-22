JEFFERSON CITY — Psilocybin, more commonly known as magic mushrooms or shrooms, have long been known for their hallucinogenic effect.
But clinical trials at Washington University, Johns Hopkins, and New York University are studying their efficacy in aiding people with depression, PTSD and other ailments.
Rep. Tony Lovasco, R-O'Fallon, has proposed a bill that would "create a framework to allow natural-based drugs" such as psilocybin, mescaline and others to be used for treatment of such conditions.
The bill would also decriminalize possession of these hallucinogens up to four grams. If passed, it would allow Missourians to use psilocybin at home or at a medical facility.
Lovasco cited actions in other states such as Oregon and Oklahoma for moving toward using psychedelics for medical purposes.
Johns Hopkins has been studying psilocybin since 2000, but in 2019 the Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research opened with $17 million in private donations. This year, Johns Hopkins was awarded a grant from the National Institutes of Health to research the impact of psilocybin on tobacco addiction.
And in a 2021 news release, Johns Hopkins reported that "two doses of the psychedelic substance psilocybin, given with supportive psychotherapy, produced rapid and large reductions in depressive symptoms."
But clinical trials are still ongoing, with no conclusive results. The Food and Drug Administration continues to list psilocybin as a schedule one substance, meaning it has a "high potential for abuse, no currently accepted medical use in treatment in the United States, and a lack of accepted safety for use under medical supervision."
Despite this FDA status, positive results from clinical trials could change the status of psilocybin at the federal level in the future.
Several witnesses at a hearing on the bill who work with veterans testified in support of it. Elaine Brewer founded the Humble Warrior Wellness Center, a therapy retreat for veterans and first responders in Colorado Springs, Colo. She said as a military wife, she suffered from panic attacks, suicidal thoughts, being "constantly anxious that the ball was going to drop at any second," among other things.
She said she and six other spouses of special operations soldiers went to Mexico for psychedelic-assisted treatment therapy in July 2021 for a weekend. "It was like 10 years of therapy in two days," she said.
"I've seen teammates on the brink of suicide find peace and presence," she continued, "I've seen teammates who are drinking themselves to death who have never picked up another drink since, even years after their one plant medicine experience."
April Hatch is a registered nurse and co-founder of the consulting group Cannabis Care Team. She said she now spends most of her time advocating for veterans and "those who have been failed by traditional healthcare."
She said there exists "a lot of human clinical data" on psychedelics. She quoted from studies carried out by Johns Hopkins , which she said demonstrated that "psychedelics were not only safe, but maybe more effective than current options available" for people with addiction and depression.
In addition, she talked about the positive experiences terminally ill patients had with psychedelics. She gave several recent studies as examples which showed psychedelic treatments giving those patients "enhanced spiritual wellbeing" and "less fear of death" among other effects.
As a former pharmacist, Rep. Mike Stephens, R-Bolivar, said he struggled with the concept of this bill but that this kind of treatment is "consistent with the story of medicine."
Other representatives, including Rep. Jo Doll, D-St. Louis, raised concerns over the addictive properties of the drug. However, according to Lovasco, psilocybin is difficult to be addicted to — the more often the drug is used, the smaller the effect it has on the user. In addition, the dosages are small.
Another major concern among the Health and Mental Health Policy Committee that held the public hearing was supervision and safety for users as well as distribution of the drug.
Shantel Dooling, a representative from the Missouri State Medical Association, said these psychedelics "all have interactions with multiple drugs."
"These can be dangerous (when) taken with other drugs as well," she said, expressing doubt that psychedelics could be a treatment for PTSD.
"That's a stretch, especially when we really do not have the proper studies that really showed that this would be a fix for PTSD and depressive orders and addiction orders," she said.
Lovasco said that if the bill passes, technically psilocybin could be grown at home and used if the drug was still at the legal amount for possession.
Ginger Nicol, a practicing psychiatrist, gave witness testimony as a researcher at Washington University. She works at the Healthy Mind Lab researching the effects of psilocybin on the brain.
In an interview with St. Louis Public Radio, Nicol acknowledged the dangers of psilocybin. She said, "All the crazy stories you hear of people like taking their clothes off in public and throwing away all their money at a concert — those things definitely happen," but that these negative experiences are often in an uncontrolled environment.
But Nicol's studies have shown that when psilocybin is used in a controlled and supervised environment, most subjects are seeing reduction in depressive symptoms and are less anxious. In her interview with St. Louis Public Radio, Nicol said that "some percentage — a minority — but some percentage have a very scary experience, or, you know, anxiety or paranoia as a result of the drug."