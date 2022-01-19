JEFFERSON CITY — The state House passed a congressional redistricting bill Wednesday on an 86-67 vote. The map would likely maintain the 6-2 Republican majority in Missouri's delegation.
The bill moves to the Senate after Republican-led attempts to create maps with a 7-1 Republican majority were rejected.
Bill sponsor Rep. Dan Shaul, R-Imperial, called the bill the House's product and said a "yes" vote would move the process along even if the current map isn't the final product.
"They're (the Senate) gonna go to war over there," Shaul said.
Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, voted against the bill because it was not conservative enough. Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, and Rep. David Smith, D-Columbia, voted yes. Rep. Martha Stevens, D-Columbia, and Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, joined Walsh in voting no.
The new congressional maps are a part of redistricting that occurs every 10 years with updated census data. The bill will move to deliberation in the Senate.