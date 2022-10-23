 Skip to main content
Missouri is fast becoming a major player in growing peanuts

Seven years ago, things were tough financially at Triple D Farms in Sikeston.

Commodity prices were down, and their cotton, soybeans and corn weren’t bringing in enough revenue.

Noah Ambling harvests peanuts

Noah Ambling harvests peanuts on Oct. 14 at Triple D farms in Sikeston. Southeastern Missouri’s sandy soil helps the peanuts grow.
Dried out peanuts sit ready to be harvested (diptych)

LEFT: Dried out peanuts sit ready to be harvested on Oct. 14 at Triple D farms in Sikeston. Peanuts work well as a rotational crop with cotton and soybeans which helps farmers implement peanuts without having to develop a new system of farming. RIGHT: A combine harvests peanuts on Oct. 14 at Triple D farms. The USDA designated Missouri as a peanut-producing state in April 2020 after the state reached a three-year average peanut production of more than 10,000 tons.
Matt Deane flattens piles of peanuts

Matt Deane flattens piles of peanuts in a semi-trailer truck before he pulls the tarp closed on Oct. 14 at Triple D farms in Sikeston. The truck then drove to a processing plant in Arkansas.
Download PDF That's nuts! The life cycle of a peanut plant
Peanuts are transferred to a different combine (diptych)

LEFT: Peanuts are transferred to a different combine on Oct. 14 at Triple D farms in Sikeston. When Hunter Chriswell and Noah Amelung filled their respective combines with freshly harvested peanuts they would transfer the peanuts to Matt Deane’s combine which he’d drive to the semi-trailer trucks. RIGHT: Peanuts fill a combine on Oct. 14 at Triple D farms. The farm has 900 acres of peanuts and 9,000 acres total.
A peanut gets caught in the combine grate

A peanut gets caught in the combine grate on Oct. 14 at Triple D farms in Sikeston. 
  General Assignment reporter, summer 2022. Studying writing and reporting journalism with a Spanish minor.

  Staff Photographer, Fall 2022 Studying photojournalism and documentary

  Tristen Rouse is a photo editor at the Columbia Missourian and contributor to its photo blog, The Method. He previously worked at the Missourian as a statehouse photojournalist.

