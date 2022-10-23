Missouri is fast becoming a major player in growing peanuts

Seven years ago, things were tough financially at Triple D Farms in Sikeston.
Commodity prices were down, and their cotton, soybeans and corn weren’t bringing in enough revenue.
Cousins Matt and Clay Deane, the second generation to run the family farm, took a risk and decided to add peanuts to their stock of rotational crops.
“We didn’t know if we could even raise a peanut crop because nobody’s done it up here,” Matt Deane said. “We had to learn everything the hard way because we didn’t have anybody who had experience.”
The Deanes’ risk paid off, and today, 900 of their 9,000 acres successfully grow peanuts while the rest produce cotton, soybeans and corn.
There are more than 15,000 acres of peanuts growing in the Bootheel region of southeast Missouri, estimated Justin Calhoun, an MU Extension soil and cropping systems specialist.
Peanut farming took off in Missouri in 2018, and in 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture labeled it a primary peanut-producing state.
This gives Missouri a representative on the National Peanut Board, which advocates for lower production costs and oversees quality of nutrition and allergy information, according to the board website.
To be recognized, the state had to reach a three-year average of more than 10,000 tons of peanut production. Most of those are lower-grade peanuts that are processed and turned into peanut butter, Calhoun said.
About 60% of peanuts grown in the U.S. in 2020 were turned into peanut butter, according to the Agricultural Marketing Resource Center. Another 15% become oil, and the rest goes into a variety of uses, including raw consumption, candy and flour.
“Peanut sales are at an all-time high,” the National Peanut Board reported last year, after keeping track since it was founded in 2000.
The benefits of peanuts
Peanuts grow in 13 states, and Missouri is the most northern state, according to the American Peanut Council.
Peanuts thrive in sandy soil conditions found largely in the South and also the Bootheel, Calhoun said.
Peanuts have a natural ability to fix nitrogen from the air and soil, thereby reducing the need for fertilizer, according to the Peanut Board. But the key benefit of growing peanuts is its value as a rotational crop.
Most farmers in the Bootheel grow cotton and corn, Calhoun said. They rotate the crops planted in their fields year to year to increase soil health and keep nutrients from being depleted, which happens when the same crop is planted repeatedly in the same soil.
Peanuts are also resistant to nematodes, the microscopic worms that are parasitic to plants. Both cotton and corn are hosts for “similar types of nematodes, and so they become problematic,” Calhoun said.
“It’s better long-term for the soil health,” he added.
From harvest to Reese’s Pieces
Peanuts can be grown with the same system Bootheel farmers are already using — the same tractor, planters, sprayer and in-season management as other crops, Calhoun said.
“You just have to get a digger and a combine for harvest,” he explained.
Peanuts are the only crop in southeastern Missouri that must be harvested by digging. The plants flower above ground, but the peanuts grow below ground.
When the harvest begins 140-150 days after planting, the digger’s blades run underground between the rows to pull up the plant. The digger then rotates the plant and lays it back down in a windrow, where it is left to dry for two to 10 days, depending on the weather, Calhoun said.
After drying, a combine runs through the field to separate the peanuts from the vines, dumping the peanuts into a hopper and the vines back on the field.
Once the peanuts are harvested, they are shelled, cured and typically turned into peanut butter — or maybe Reese’s Pieces, Snickers or M&Ms.
Growth spurt in Missouri
The peanut crop had a slow start in Missouri because it was difficult for farmers to find an outlet to offload the harvest. Farmers could deliver to facilities in Arkansas, but “it was long trucks, long hauls, hard-to-get trailers,” Calhoun said.
A processing facility typically sends trailers to collect a peanut harvest, but there was no reason to travel all the way to Missouri when Arkansas had its own growers.
A farmer-owned processing group called Delta Peanut built a shelling facility in 2020 in Jonesboro, Arkansas, close to the southeast corner of Missouri. The facility can shell more than 180,000 tons of peanuts each year, which are then shipped to a buying point.
This prompted farmers to pivot, and the crop spread rapidly throughout the Bootheel. As the peanut industry developed, Delta Peanut decided to move into southeast Missouri in 2021 to build a processing facility in Kennett.
The expansion has created at least 50 new jobs and represents an investment of more than $50 million, according to the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
“They obviously see potential in the crop in southeast Missouri because they’ve invested a lot of money in it,” Calhoun said.
George Washington Carver started itEven though peanut farming had a delayed entry into the market, Missouri native George Washington Carver actually started it all.
Carver, who was born into slavery in Diamond Grove around 1864, has been called “the peanut wizard” and “the father of the modern peanut industry.”
He was the first Black man to both enroll and teach at what is now Iowa State University, and in 1896 he became the director of the Agriculture Department at Tuskegee Normal and Industrial School in Alabama.
He spent five decades researching peanuts and developed more than 300 uses for the plant, including food, cosmetics and insecticides. He received worldwide acclaim for his research and was recognized by Franklin D. Roosevelt and Thomas Edison.
The risk the Deanes took to be among the first peanut farmers in Missouri has paid off.
The crop helped the farm recover from its financial challenges, and Triple D Farms now runs a successful operation. Matt Deane runs the peanuts, his younger brother Hunter runs the soybeans, and his cousin Clay runs the cotton, along with their fathers Bill and Mark, and the help of nine employees.
“We tried peanuts, and it worked out, and we just kind of went from there,” Deane said.