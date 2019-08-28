Rep. Jim Neely, R-Cameron, announced his candidacy for Missouri governor Wednesday. His vision: to “empower people.”
Neely, who has served as a Missouri state representative since 2012, will be running against incumbent Gov. Mike Parson in the 2020 primary election.
A practicing physician at Cameron Regional Medical Center, Neely said that he aims to be responsive to the needs of the public.
“I think I’m the right person to meet the more personal needs of society,” Neely said. “As a physician, we’re trained to fix things. People that know me know that I strive to solve problems and establish good relationships.”
Some of his main priorities as a state legislator have been health care, education and criminal justice. Neely said he believes that addressing the people’s needs in these areas will improve the public view of Missouri’s government.
“Let’s lobby for the people for a change,” Neely said.
Neely’s announcement came as a surprise to many. Jean Evans, executive director of the Republican Party, said she was not aware that Neely was planning to run.
Multiple political science experts believe that Neely needs to develop a stronger platform to compete against Parson, who became governor after former Gov. Eric Greitens resigned.
“It is difficult for a challenger to mount a credible primary challenge against a governor, even one who was not elected to the office,” Peverill Squire, an MU political science professor, said. “It does not appear to me that Neely has either a set of issues that will make Republicans vote for him over Parson or the ability to mobilize a large number of voters.”
Squire is not the only one who expects that Neely will have to put up a strong fight to win against Parson. Jeremy Walling, political science professor at Southeast Missouri State University, said he thinks Parson is in a relatively safe position.
“I don’t think that Parson is that vulnerable,” Walling said. “I would argue that his name recognition is probably not as strong as it could be, but he did win statewide office. He did win the lieutenant governorship.”
However, Neely is not the only competitor Parson needs to worry about. State Auditor Nicole Galloway is running for the governorship as a Democratic candidate.
Galloway’s campaign strategy builds off of her experience as auditor.
“I think she’s in a strong position, because the auditor job is kind of the watchdog of the system,” Walling said. “So, she can kind of portray herself as this watchdog who has been overseeing what’s been going on.”
