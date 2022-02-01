JEFFERSON CITY — House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, wants Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt to investigate price gouging of hospitals by nurse staffing agencies.
Health care systems in Missouri and elsewhere have struggled with staffing throughout the pandemic, especially amid spikes in cases caused by the delta and omicron variants. Many facilities rely on the services of nursing agencies to fill vacancies and maintain care for patients.
Now, lawmakers are worried that agencies are exploiting the nurse shortage by charging far higher than competitive rates.
“Right now, Missouri hospitals simply do not have any other choice but to pay exorbitant rates as a de facto ransom for the hostage of lifesaving care,” Quade wrote to Schmitt. “These inflated costs are as suspicious as they are unsustainable, and only serve to exacerbate the shortage of nurses and the strain upon our state’s health care system.”
The concern is not unique to Missouri. Quade’s request comes on the heels of a letter to the White House on the same subject from a bipartisan group of more than 200 U.S. representatives. Five Missouri congresspeople signed the letter.
Even before the pandemic, Boone Hospital Center was feeling the pressure of nursing shortages. Now, the hospital has been forced to pay higher prices for agency nurses to fill gaps during the pandemic.
“The cost of using agency nurses is much greater than employing staff nurses,” Boone Hospital Center spokesperson Madison Loethen said in a statement.
MU Health Care is in a similar bind.
Since July, the health care system has spent more than $14 million to fill nursing gaps with staffing agencies, nearly $12 million more than the budget originally called for.
That isn’t ideal. Both health care systems would prefer to grow and retain their core staff, rather than rely on staffing agencies.
“MU Health Care works to minimize its use of agency nurses through competitive strategies designed to enhance nurse recruitment and retention,” the system said in a statement.
Less than one year into the pandemic, a Missouri Hospital Association fact sheet addressed the price gouging issue, arguing that “because the current agency rates are the result of genuine supply and demand issues, they do not fit the existing legal framework for price gouging.”
But less than two months later, in February 2021, the American Hospital Association accused nurse staffing agencies of “naked attempts to exploit the pandemic,” and asked for action from the Federal Trade Commission.
Now, lawmakers on the state and federal level are again asking officials to take a closer look at the controversy.
Quade’s letter to Schmitt also asked how price gouging could potentially impact rural areas in particular, where health care is especially scarce.
Schmitt’s spokesperson could not be reached Tuesday for comment.