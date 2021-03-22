The Missouri Senate discussed a bill Monday that would set new rules for bail and conditions of release in Missouri.
The bill would establish public safety as the primary consideration for releasing detainees and change a ruling set in 2019 by the Missouri Supreme Court.
Sen. Roger Stone, R-St. Charles, sponsor of Senate Bill 487, explained in a Senate hearing that a norm established by the Missouri Supreme Court in July 2019 created a strong presumption against requiring bail for pretrial release, instead favoring personal recognizance bonds.
Personal recognizance bonds allow defendants to leave custody without having to pay bail, after court consideration.
Stone said this decision was meant as a way of addressing some abuses happening in municipal courts, but it had “disastrous consequences,” such as the liberation of Javier Alatorre, who was convicted for several felony charges and later found to be one of two suspects in a Kansas City mass shooting in October 2019 that killed four and injured five.
If passed, the bill would also reduce personal recognizance for defendants who are at high risk of flight or are deemed a danger to the community.
The bill faced some controversy in the Senate, with witnesses testifying both in support and opposition to it. Most provided examples of other states’ similar legislation on the matter.
“We have seen repeat offenders and high-risk offenders routinely being released throughout our state, only to reoffend,” said Lewis County Sheriff David Parrish, speaking in favor of the bill.
Mo Del Villar, the legislative associate for the ACLU of Missouri, claimed in opposition of the bill that setting the conditions of release first and foremost on public safety would give the state the authority to overlook potential innocence.
“I just moved back here from Washington, D.C., which has not had cash bail since 1992, and as recently as 2018, 94% of their defendants were released on their own recognizance, 86% were never arrested for a criminal offense and less than 2% were rearrested for a crime of violence,” she said.
The bill will continue in the Committee of Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence for further discussion.