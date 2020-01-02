Your gas price under the bills

For a 20 gallon tank, the increases to your cost at the pump are below:

HB 1433 would add 40 cents to your total cost until 2030. Then, it will dip to 20 cents.

HB 1476 would add 40 cents to your total cost until 2021. It will add 80 cents in 2022, and $1.2 in 2023.

HB 1477 would add 40 cents to your total cost in 2021, 80 cents in 2022, $1.2 in 2023, $1.6 in 2024 and $2 in 2025.

SB 539 would add 40 cents to your total cost for gasoline, and $1.2 to your total cost for diesel in 2021.