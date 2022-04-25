As Missouri lawmakers try again this year to pass legislation aimed at transgender youth, they are part of a national movement of statehouse conservatives pushing similar restrictions.
Iowa leads the country with at least 14 bills; Missouri has at least eight, and the number is growing as lawmakers add such measures as amendments to existing bills.
Such efforts have been proposed in state legislatures for several years, with limited success. This year, there have been some high-profile victories.
Missouri lawmakers approved an amendment on the House floor Wednesday that would allow school districts to bar transgender girls from participating in girls’ school sports. The amendment came from Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, who offered the proposal as an amendment to an unrelated elections bill — Basye’s amendment was originally part of his own legislation, HB 2734.
Fighting for LGBTQ rights
PROMO is a nonprofit group in Missouri that tries to stop legislation targeting the LGBTQ community.
“We feel that nobody should be trying to make it any harder for marginalized individuals at all, they already have a particularly hard time navigating to just live their life to find supportive family, supportive peers. Our elected leaders shouldn’t be trying to make it more challenging for them,” Shira Berkowitz, senior director of public policy and advocacy, said.
Berkowitz said the group aims to stop the legislation by educating lawmakers on the potential impact it could have on the LGBTQ community.
“When the youth in our state hear there is legislation attacking them, their mental health becomes at risk, we don’t need that on our hands at all,” Berkowitz said. “But of course we also work really hard across party lines, to educate our party leaders that there is a real harm and risk.”
Legislative attempts
At the start of the 2021 session, Missouri introduced nine bills and was second only to Texas with 12. None of the bills reached Gov. Mike Parson’s desk.
Freedom for All Americans, which supports nondiscrimination efforts for the LGBTQ+ community, tracks anti-transgender and anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the U.S. According to its tracker, right now there are 131 bills targeting transgender people across the country.
Several of the bills attempt to create legislation that does not allow people to participate in sports leagues or teams designated for females. However, not all of the bills have to do with what sports someone can play; some have to do with medical procedures.
A bill currently moving into the Arizona Senate would make it illegal for a doctor to perform an “irreversible gender reassignment surgery to a minor.”
Late last month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a letter to state health agencies announcing that delivering gender-affirming medical treatments to transgender youths “constitutes child abuse” under state law.
Legislation in Kansas, SB 484, is another sports bill. It would “require that student athletic teams only include members who are of the same biological sex unless designated as coed.”
Earlier this year Florida Gov. Ron Desantis signed what opponents call the “Don’t say gay bill,” regulating what is taught in schools.
Several states, including Missouri, also have school-related bills.
HB 1669, sponsored by, Rep. Brian Seitz, R-Branson, prohibits public schools from requiring students to engage in any form of mandatory gender or sexual diversity training or counseling.