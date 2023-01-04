JEFFERSON CITY — On Wednesday, Missouri lawmakers went back to work, kicking off a new legislative session by declaring interest in policy around ballot initiatives, education and sports betting.
The first session of the 102nd General Assembly began with a largely ceremonial and procedural first day.
State Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, was elected President Pro Tem, the Senate's top leadership position. Rep. Dean Plocher, R-St. Louis County, was elected Speaker of the House.
Rowden and Plocher's remarks suggested that ballot initiatives — which can amend the state constitution and bypass the legislature — will be a point of emphasis for the Republican supermajority.
Plocher said that they do not intend to remove constitutional ballot initiatives as a mechanism for policy change, but to raise the threshold needed for them to pass.
Plocher said that he will "respect voters" on a constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana use that passed during the 2022 midterm elections but expressed some reservations about the amendment.
House Minority Leader Rep. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, made clear that Democrats will push back on attempts to alter ballot initiatives, but the impact of their efforts may be limited by the Republican supermajority.
Education is another issue lawmakers are eyeing for this session. Plocher said that he wants parents to have a say in what their kids are taught and expressed general interest in raising teacher pay.
Plocher also spoke in support of bringing sports betting to Missouri.
Quade talked about bringing broadband to rural areas of Missouri and of increasing funding for infrastructure like roads. She also expressed hope about raising the pay floor for public school teachers.
To open the session, Secretary of State John Ashcroft spoke about the Legislature's past achievements and his hopes for what they would accomplish during the new session.
"Every member of this chamber, regardless of political affiliation, is here with a genuine desire to improve the lives of Missourians," Ashcroft said.