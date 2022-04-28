JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House on Thursday advanced legislation setting restrictions for transgender athletes in youth sports. But the legislation could stall in the Senate.
The House passed two bills containing amendments that could stop transgender students from playing sports on school teams that align with their gender identity.
Those bills are now headed to the Senate, where they could be blocked. Only hours after the House bills passed, Democratic senators filibustered a Senate bill containing similar language. It was ultimately set aside.
Amendments have been added to several pieces of legislation in the House that would make athletes playing sex-segregated sports eligible to play only on teams organized for the sex on their birth certificate. In the House, the amendments were attached to a bill regulating school buses and a bill expanding voter ID requirements and other elections provisions.
Speaking on the school bus bill, Rep. Ian Mackey, D-St. Louis, called the amendment uncompassionate and said it would harm transgender youth. Mackey, who is openly gay, said the pattern of legislation also represents a step toward further restricting the rights of LGBTQ people.
“We have to realize the rights that we have taken for granted are at stake. Our institutions are at stake,” he said.
Democrats also criticized the elections bill, which imposes voter ID requirements, prohibits the use of private money for election administration and changes other election-related rules. The bill also contains an amendment allowing school districts to ask voters to adopt policies prohibiting “students of the male sex from participating in athletic activities exclusively for females,” according to the bill's summary.
“If you’re looking for the good in the bill, you’re looking for a piece of hay in a needlestack,” said Rep. Kevin Windham, D-Hillsdale.
Several Democratic House members lamented the way bills in both chambers have repeatedly been “hijacked” with unrelated and inflammatory amendments.
Passage of these amendments remained at the forefront even as discussion moved on to additional bills.
“You all need to think about what you do,” said Rep. Patty Lewis, D-Kansas City, speaking on a bill establishing a benchmark for teachers to be trained in suicide prevention. “We are in support of suicide prevention, but what we did earlier, attacking the marginalized communities, is disgraceful.”
But the House bills could stall in the Senate, where just hours after the House bills passed, Democrats used their ability to filibuster and thus delay similar legislation proposed by Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove. Moon’s bill, SB 781, would stop transgender girls from competing on women’s sports teams and prohibit any school that allows it to happen from receiving state funds.
Democrats spent hours describing historical events of discrimination for LGBTQ people in the U.S. Eventually, the bill was shelved, and senators left for the weekend. Two more weeks remain in the legislative session.
A deluge of legislation related to trans athletes has appeared in numerous state legislatures across the country. More than half the states in the U.S. have introduced laws banning transgender students from playing on a team that differs from their birth sex. In Indiana and Utah, bills were passed by the legislature only to be vetoed by Republican governors.