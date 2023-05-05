JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri General Assembly completed action Friday on a $50 billion budget that will fund state operations for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
The legislature was mandated by the state constitution to finish the budget by 6 p.m. on Friday, a deadline they met with just over an hour to spare.
"It's taken a lot of work," said Speaker of the House Dean Plocher, R-St. Louis. "I think we're really proud of the investment the budget is making infrastructure, in education, and really putting Missouri in a place I think we need to be in the years ahead."
Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, applauded his colleagues' work on the budget. Rowden said they reached "outcomes that weren't particularly easy ... and the end result, I think, has been and will be transformational in many ways for the folks in the state of Missouri."
Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, said, "I do believe that we’ve gotten a lot more accomplished than we set out to do."
The legislative session is set to end next Friday. The yearly state budget is the only item the legislature is constitutionally obligated to pass each session.
One of the most notable appropriations is $2.8 billion to widen I-70 to three lanes in each direction across the state, an item that earlier slowed budget negotiations for more than a day. Half of the money will come from the budget surplus, while the other half will come from bonds.
After the House of Representatives and the Senate both passed their own versions of the budget earlier in the session, representatives from both chambers met in a conference committee Wednesday to reconcile any differences.
Friday was consumed on both floors with bringing the individual bills up for consideration, limited compliments or questions about details, and votes to adopt and pass them.
Although the House caught attention with attempted cuts of public library funding and funding for DEI programming earlier in the session, both were added back into the budget by the Senate, a decision upheld by the conference committee and both chambers in their votes on Friday.
"All in all, the House Democrats are extremely thrilled with the way the budget landed," said House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield. "And I am extremely proud of the folks who spent hundreds of hours working to get a lot of our priorities done."
Prioritized in Governor Parson's budget requests was funding for child welfare programs. The final budget includes total additions of over $150 million for pre-kindergarten programs, child care subsidies and staffing in the Children's Division of the Department of Social Services.
The budget also includes funding for two new MU facilities: $43 million for a new veterinary hospital and $25 million for a research slaughterhouse.