Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s proposal to require libraries to protect minors from non-appropriate materials is “an infringement on the professional judgement of librarians, and an effort to further stoke division in the communities that libraries serve,” according to a statement from the Missouri Library Association.
The association also said proposed changes under the ruling “place undue burden on small and urban libraries by undermining not only their sense of agency but their ability to access information,” adding that libraries in most need of state funding and assistance are the most at risk under the ruling.
“Libraries support access to information and ideas. The placement of books and materials in libraries is something that should be left up to people with training and experience in the profession of librarianship,” it read.”
The statement comes after the proposed ruling from Ashcroft’s office was made public on Monday. The proposal orders libraries to establish a certification requirement and adopt a written policy to determine which materials are age appropriate. No age-inappropriate materials as defined by the policy should be displayed in library areas that are predominantly designated for minors.
Under the proposed rule, libraries cannot receive state funds unless they certify in writing that they will adopt a “collection development policy” that addresses how the selection of materials is made considering the appropriateness for the age and maturity levels of any minors.
Also, libraries that receive state funds shall not use them to purchase materials that appeal to the “prurient interest” of minors, according to the proposal.
The proposal also states that parents would have the right to challenge a library’s age-appropriate designation of any material. “Libraries would be required to honor a parent’s decision as to what material their child has access to in the library,” it reads.
Ashcroft said in the release that “when state dollars are involved, we want to bring back local control and parental involvement in determining what children are exposed to.”
He also said that while he wants to ensure that state libraries have resources and materials to offer to constituents, “we also want our children to be children a little longer than a pervasive culture may often dictate,” he said.
The rule proposal will be published in the Missouri Register on Nov. 15 and will have a 30-day comment period.
Local impact
Mitzi St. John, public relations manager for the Daniel Boone Regional Library, said in an email that DBRL’s administration and board of trustees will discuss Ashcroft’s proposed rule in the next several days and prepare a public statement after discussion.
DBRL received a roughly $14.3 million in funding in 2021. One percent of the total amount came from state aid, with 97.6% coming from property taxes and the rest from contributions and grants. “Most of the state funds are used to purchase more books for library patrons to borrow,” St. John said.
St. John also said librarians at DBRL currently follow a “materials selection policy.”
“Materials should be selected to support the mission of the library and for values of interest, information and enlightenment of all people of the region, according to the policy,” she said.”Every effort will be made to represent all points of view concerning the problems and issues of our times.”
DBRL’s materials selection policy also states that library materials shall be removed from the collection only as part of the collection management process; under the orders of a court of competent jurisdiction or by action of the library board of trustees.
St. John said the DBRL will adhere to and defend the principles detailed in policies such as 2-610 Library Bill of Rights, 2-611 Freedom to Read, and the “Freedom to View” statement adopted by the American Library Association.
Ashcroft is a potential Republican candidate for Missouri governor. His proposal comes approximately two months after SB 775 went into effect, a new law that requires the removal of “sexually explicit” materials in school libraries. The law only applies for any visual depictions of sexual acts and human genitals.
This law was proposed by Sen Rick Brattin, H-Harrisonville “to protect the innocence of our youth,” he said.
Since SB 775 passed, school staff across the state have begun to review books as the amendment criminalizes “any person affiliated with any public or private elementary or secondary school” for distributing said materials to students with a Class A misdemeanor (up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine).