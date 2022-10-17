Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s proposal to require libraries to protect minors from non-appropriate materials is “an infringement on the professional judgement of librarians, and an effort to further stoke division in the communities that libraries serve,” according to a statement from the Missouri Library Association.

The association also said proposed changes under the ruling “place undue burden on small and urban libraries by undermining not only their sense of agency but their ability to access information,” adding that libraries in most need of state funding and assistance are the most at risk under the ruling.

  Social justice reporter. Fall 2022 Journalism MA student

  Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism.

