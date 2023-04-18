Marijuana growers in Missouri say they are rushing to meet demand after cannabis sales topped $126 million in March.

“We’re pushing every possible button to produce more,” said Paul Ray, director of operations at Standard Wellness, a marijuana cultivation and manufacturing facility in Vandalia.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, summer 2022. Studying writing and reporting journalism with a Spanish minor. Reach me at mcmzdv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you