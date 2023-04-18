Marijuana growers in Missouri say they are rushing to meet demand after cannabis sales topped $126 million in March.
“We’re pushing every possible button to produce more,” said Paul Ray, director of operations at Standard Wellness, a marijuana cultivation and manufacturing facility in Vandalia.
But “it can take us around 120 days to react to a hot market,” he said.
The state Department of Health and Senior Services reported $93.5 million in adult-use pot sales and $32.7 million in medical marijuana sales last month.
Sales hit a combined total of $103 million in February, the first month recreational marijuana could be sold after voters passed Amendment 3 in November.
These figures put the state on track to be among the top 10 largest cannabis markets in the country during the first year of the program, according to Missouri Cannabis Trade Association.
In comparison, Illinois reported $34.8 million in sales after the first month of adult use in February 2020, despite having twice the population of Missouri.
The grow operation in Vandalia was humming last week as roughly 60 employees donned scrubs and hair nets to tend at least 8,000 plants.
The 32,000-square-foot cultivating and manufacturing facility expects to produce at least 4,000 pounds of marijuana this year. It is looking to increase production by about 20% to keep up with demand, Ray said.
It takes 120 days or about four months for a new plant to reach harvest, so growers cannot react immediately to changes in market demand, he said. But Standard Wellness is taking steps as rapidly as possible to meet the healthy sales forecasts.
The company has already filed with the state to grow plants outdoors in order to increase growing space for additional yield. They are hoping for approval to grow 300 plants outside in 2023 and increase that to 1,500 plants in 2024, Ray said.
Flora Farms in Humansville is also stepping up production in anticipation of heavy demand.
“As soon as the adult-use initiative passed in November, we began construction on another 60,000 indoor grow facility,” said Mark Hendren, president of Flora Farms.
This will give them almost 200,000 square feet of growing space this fall, he said. They’ve already added 50 employees.
The facility had almost 10,000 pounds of back stock in storage that has helped tide them over during the last two months, but it’s “dwindled quickly,” Hendren said.
This has forced them to raise prices but, “we’ve been trying to hold the line on that,” he said. “I’d say we’re up less than 10%.”
Last year, the state’s medical marijuana program produced 92,000 more pounds of marijuana than it sold, according to Jack Cardetti, representing the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association. That has helped cover supply in the face of growing demand.
Standard Wellness is also adding more stacks to the tiers that hold its 15 strains of cannabis. The plants already start off in two or three stacked tiers in the “mother room” where they grow until they are snipped to make clones.
“I think everyone’s reacting in the same way we are — how can we make more?” Ray said. “Can we change a room from a single tier to a double tier, or a triple tier?”
The plants live in a supported environment for several weeks until the clones can grow independently.
After several weeks under lights to develop fully grown flowers, a team of 15 workers will harvest a room full of around 180 plants.
The facility is now working to harvest a room every 10 days, “which is insane,” said Josh Cason, cultivation manager.
A manufacturing room called “the kitchen” processes dried plants into gummies, salves, patches and carts. Dried plants are fed into a machine that strips out the THC chemical as an oil that can be converted into products that are shipped to dispensaries around the state.
“We hit the market just right,” Ray said. “We’ve been fortunate.”
Some of the demand in Missouri is coming from Illinois, where prices for legal marijuana are higher and the laws more restrictive.
Missouri is cutting into the Illinois market because of its consumer-friendly practices, the Chicago Tribune reported last month.
In February, the first month of legal pot in Missouri, sales to out-of-state shoppers in Illinois dropped 15%, and as much as 30% in stores near Missouri, according to the Tribune, citing market analyst Cantor Fitzgerald.
Sales to out-of-state residents make up almost one-third of all cannabis revenue in Illinois, the Tribune reported.
Perhaps the biggest reason for the drop: a dramatic difference in cost. Pot in Illinois often costs twice as much — running $40 or more for an eighth of an ounce of flower.
Other reasons cited by the Tribune are home delivery in Missouri and drive-thru service. The differences are embedded in the laws. Voters in Missouri legalized recreational cannabis by referendum, while lawmakers in Illinois wrote and passed a more restrictive law.