Missouri has just over one month to get its Medicaid program back into compliance with federal regulations, and state officials said Friday they are optimistic they will meet that deadline despite the average wait time for Medicaid applications still hovering around double what is permitted.

The processing time for a Medicaid application, which averaged 100 days at the beginning of August, is now “about 90 days, 85 days,” Kim Evans, director of the state’s Family Support Division, said Friday. A mitigation plan approved last month by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) requires Missouri to get that wait time down to 45 days by Sept. 30.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you