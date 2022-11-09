When Missouri voters approved a Department of the National Guard on Tuesday, they effectively moved it under the direct command of the governor.
It has been under the authority of the Department of Public Safety since 1974, but supporters of Amendment 5 wanted to streamline the chain of command, shrink bureaucracy and improve the budget process. The fiscal impact of the change is expected to be minimal.
Passing the amendment makes Missouri the 49th state to shift its National Guard into a department of its own, leaving Massachusetts as the last state to follow suit.
The adjutant general for the Missouri National Guard, Levon Cumpton, will become a member of Gov. Mike Parson’s Cabinet. The new department will become the 16th within state government.
According to Missouri Rep. Adam Schnelting, who sponsored the legislation that resulted in Amendment 5, the process is mostly just an “authoritative change.”
The Missouri National Guard already has the facilities necessary to operate, so no new positions will need to be created, and the money will go straight from state and federal governments to the Guard.
Guard leadership can go directly to the governor and the Legislature for its funding requests, “rather than the Guard having to fight with another state agency for the same funds,” Schnelting said in a statement.
“When you break it down, it’s incredibly simple,” he said, “It just streamlines the chain of command.”
Additionally, during times of state and national emergency or a disaster, communication with the governor will be direct and uncomplicated.
The Guard traces its origins to the Missouri State Militia in the years before the Civil War. The formal Missouri Army National Guard was created in 1877 and the Missouri Air National Guard in 1947 after World War II.
During the past three years, the Guard has seen record number of activations tied to the pandemic, natural disasters and civil unrest.
This reorganization will not impact the mission of the state National Guard, which is “to provide trained and disciplined forces for domestic emergencies or as otherwise required by state law under the authority of the governor.”