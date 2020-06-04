Gov. Mike Parson is sending Missouri National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., after the Trump administration requested assistance from state governors to respond to civil unrest in the nation's capitol.
The demonstrations were sparked in part by George Floyd's death, which was captured on cell phone video. The video showed a white officer with his knee on Floyd's neck for approximately nine minutes while Floyd and witnesses indicate that he was in distress. Violence has followed some rallies.
Members of the guard from several states will assist the District of Columbia National Guard and local law enforcement. Federal funds will cover the associated costs.
The Missouri troops left for Washington, D.C., Thursday, said Brig. Gen. Levon Cumpton, the adjutant general of the Missouri National Guard.
"We are Missouri citizens that care deeply for each other," Cumpton said. "When you see a guardsman, please know that we care about you, we care about each other, and we care about our collective freedom to demonstrate peacefully."
The National Guard will help local law enforcement protect infrastructure, including buildings and monuments. Parson said Wednesday that preserving the nation's history is important to him as a veteran.
"All of our jobs — no matter what state you're in, no matter who the president is — protecting Washington, D.C., protecting the monuments, protecting our history of who we are, is important," he said.
Along with the 300 troops being sent to the capitol, Cumpton said 1,000 are also stationed around Missouri to assist local law enforcement during protests, and an additional 1,000 are supporting health departments with COVID-19 testing.
Randall Williams, the director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, praised the guard's work with testing, saying they have been a "force multiplier."