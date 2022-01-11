JEFFERSON CITY — A man who has spent more than two decades in prison for a murder he claims he didn’t commit may get a new trial as early as this summer.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Cole County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Green discussed potential trial dates for Lamar Johnson at a hearing Monday in which he indicated that he was “unlikely" to grant a state motion that would deny the 47-year-old his latest bid for freedom. Green is set to rule in late February.
Johnson was convicted in the 1994 killing of 25-year-old Marcus Boyd in an alleged drug dispute. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who has sought a new trial, agreed with his alibi that he was with his girlfriend miles away when Boyd was killed.
Years after the killing, the state’s only witness recanted his identification of Johnson and another suspect, Phil Campbell, who pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in exchange for a seven-year prison term. Two other men have confessed to Boyd’s killing and said Johnson was not involved.
In court filings, Johnson’s attorneys told Green that the case is about a “grossly unfair trial."
But Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office, which has fought efforts to free Johnson, argued that his alibi was “far from rock-solid."
Biden issues disaster declaration for Missouri after storms
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has approved Missouri’s request for a federal disaster declaration after deadly tornadoes and strong winds hit the state last month.
The designation allows seven southern Missouri counties to access federal assistance for repairing damaged buildings and other infrastructure, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced in a news release Tuesday.
Gov. Mike Parson requested the help last month for Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Pemiscot, Reynolds and Wayne counties.
State and local officials estimated that federal assistance could be available for more than $27 million in public infrastructure repairs and emergency response expenses, according to Parson’s office.
The Dec. 10 tornado killed at least two people in Missouri. The same storm system also generated tornadoes that killed dozens of people in four other states with the worst damage in Kentucky.
Two killed in Missouri plane crash were pilots from Ohio
ST. CHARLES — The two people killed when their plane crashed in eastern Missouri on Saturday were experienced pilots from Ohio who were flying to Denver to pick up cargo, authorities said Tuesday.
George King, 55, of Westerville, Ohio, and Amanda Youngblood, 35, of Huber Heights, Ohio, were killed in the crash Saturday about 6 miles northwest of Defiance in St. Charles County, air safety investigator Mike Folkerts with the National Transportation Safety Board, said at a news conference.
No one else was on board the plane.
The pilots worked for cargo airline AirNet II LLC, based in the Columbus, Ohio, area, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Their 1981 twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 58 crashed about 9 minutes after taking off from Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield, the NTSB said.
Investigators are trying to determine what caused the plane to go into a rapid descent after reaching an altitude of 8,000 feet, Folkerts said.
The pilots did not transmit a distress call before the crash but Folkerts said investigators are reviewing some communications that indicated a problem with the flight.