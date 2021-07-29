The number of drowning deaths in Missouri for the first six months of this year is more than the first half of any year since 2008.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol doesn’t report data about incidents that it handled earlier than 2008. Its data also doesn’t include drowning deaths officially classified as boating accidents.
The Highway Patrol has reported 47 fatal drownings in Missouri since the beginning of the year. In the 13 years since 2008, the average number of drowning deaths for the first half of the year is 39.
The increase fits a national trend reported by local news outlets during the pandemic, according to the Shorenstein Center at the Harvard Kennedy School.
As of Thursday, the number of drowning deaths in July was equal to the highest total of any July in the past 13 years. Fifteen drowning deaths have been reported so far in July, the same number reported in 2011 and 2015.
In addition, more drowning deaths occurred in Missouri during the month of June than any previous June during the past decade.
The state’s June report counted 13 drowning deaths, plus five people who were involved in a boating accident and drowned.
Most of the fatal drownings during the month occurred when victims did not resurface while swimming or playing in Missouri lakes and rivers.
Others died from more unusual accidents. In one, a 12-year-old girl was carried away by flash floods after leaving a vehicle on I-70. A 98-year-old man drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks in early July after missing a dock post he tried to lean against.
In another, a 64-year-old man was doing a back flip off a high diving board on a deck at the lake July 22 and died in the water. On July 16, a 46-year-old kayaker was found on Shoal Creek near Joplin after he was reported missing.
Kyle Green, a public information and education officer for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, could not point to an obvious reason for the increase in the number of drownings.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports about 3,960 people die every year from unintentional drownings, including boating-related accidents. It is the leading cause of death among children.
In Missouri, 1.31 to 1.59 drowning deaths per every 100,000 people were reported from 2015 to 2019.
Lack of swim training and loss of lifeguards at public pools are factors that contribute to higher fatal drowning rates nationwide.